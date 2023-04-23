Fairly heavy rains above 50mm likely in some areas

April 23, 2023   07:05 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the afternoon or night, the Meteorology Department says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly over sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

