LG election to be held according to new delimitation report?

The government is mulling holding the 2023 Local Government Election in accordance with the new delimitation report.

The new report on the demarcation of constituencies recommended downsizing the total number of members elected to Local Government bodies to 4,714.

Thereby, the plethora of members of municipal councils, urban councils, Pradeshiya Sabhas and provincial councils - which amounted to more than 8,000 is reduced by nearly half.

However, if the Local Government election is to be held according to the new delimitation report, a proposal should be tabled and passed in the parliament.

According to reports, the ruling party members are now holding discussions about the matter.

Meanwhile, attention has been given to revoking the nominations called for the Local Government election.