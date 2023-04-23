LG election to be held according to new delimitation report?

LG election to be held according to new delimitation report?

April 23, 2023   08:10 am

The government is mulling holding the 2023 Local Government Election in accordance with the new delimitation report.

The new report on the demarcation of constituencies recommended downsizing the total number of members elected to Local Government bodies to 4,714.

Thereby, the plethora of members of municipal councils, urban councils, Pradeshiya Sabhas and provincial councils - which amounted to more than 8,000 is reduced by nearly half.

However, if the Local Government election is to be held according to the new delimitation report, a proposal should be tabled and passed in the parliament.

According to reports, the ruling party members are now holding discussions about the matter.

Meanwhile, attention has been given to revoking the nominations called for the Local Government election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates