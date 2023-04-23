Teachers to join A/L paper marking from tomorrow

Teachers to join A/L paper marking from tomorrow

April 23, 2023   10:04 am

Chairman of All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union Ven. Yalwela  Pannasekara Thero says that teachers will take part in the paper marking activities for the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level from tomorrow (April 24).

Pannasekara Thero mentions that the Ministry of Education has taken many steps in order to resolve the issues of teachers.

Accordingly, it is important for everyone to work together for the completion of evaluation of answer sheets, Ven. Yalwela  Pannasekara Thero said.

