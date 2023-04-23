Teachers to join A/L paper marking from tomorrow

Chairman of All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union Ven. Yalwela Pannasekara Thero says that teachers will take part in the paper marking activities for the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level from tomorrow (April 24).

Pannasekara Thero mentions that the Ministry of Education has taken many steps in order to resolve the issues of teachers.

Accordingly, it is important for everyone to work together for the completion of evaluation of answer sheets, Ven. Yalwela Pannasekara Thero said.