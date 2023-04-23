Alleged expressway bus permit fraud caused huge losses to govt?

Private Bus Owners’ Association alleges that there is an ongoing large-scale fraud in granting new road permits for buses operating on expressways.

Chairman of the association Gemunu Wijeratne claimed that 35 buses have been given temporary road permits over the last few days, without calling for tenders, thereby causing losses in millions to the government.

However, Wijeratne also alleged that these road permits had been issued as favours from ministers representing the government.