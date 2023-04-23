Alleged expressway bus permit fraud caused huge losses to govt?

Alleged expressway bus permit fraud caused huge losses to govt?

April 23, 2023   11:18 am

Private Bus Owners’ Association alleges that there is an ongoing large-scale fraud in granting new road permits for buses operating on expressways.

Chairman of the association Gemunu Wijeratne claimed that 35 buses have been given temporary road permits over the last few days, without calling for tenders, thereby causing losses in millions to the government.

However, Wijeratne also alleged that these road permits had been issued as favours from ministers representing the government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates

Ice manufacturing racket uncovered in Mattakkuliya

Ice manufacturing racket uncovered in Mattakkuliya