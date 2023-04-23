Main suspect in brutal murder of five in Delft arrested

Main suspect in brutal murder of five in Delft arrested

April 23, 2023   12:22 pm

The police arrested the main suspect in the murder of five people in a house in the Delft area in Jaffna, last night (22 April).

Police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that three gold necklaces, two pairs of gold bangles, eight rings, one pair of earrings, a gold pendant and two mobile phones were found in possession of the 51-year-old suspect.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had returned to Sri Lanka after living in Germany for about 20 years.

He was found in a house in the Punkudutivu area, the police said.

Five persons were found hacked to death in a house in the Delft area in Jaffna last morning (22 April).

Accordingly, three females and two males were found brutally hacked to death, while another female was admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital after sustaining serious cut injuries.

The injured woman has also been identified to have returned to Sri Lanka from abroad.

Police mentioned that all the victims were adults and that it was revealed in the investigations that they all were relatives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

Youth arrested over false tip-off on bomb threat to Akurana (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

CBK praises current govt for finding solutions for pressing issues (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID again (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates

Justice Minister discusses Anti-Terrorism Bill with Chief Prelates