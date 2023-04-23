Surgeries at National Eye Hospital to resume tomorrow

The Ministry of Health states that the surgeries at National Eye Hospital are scheduled to be carried out as usual from tomorrow (April 24).

The ministry had taken steps to suspend surgeries at National Eye Hospital recently, due to a case of complications observed in several patients after surgery at the hospital.

The use of ‘Prednisolone’, an eye drop imported from India, was found to have caused the complications.

Thereby, the use of ‘Prednisolone’ was withdrawn with immediate effect, as per a directive issued by the Ministry of Health, and a special investigation was also initiated regarding the matter, the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said.

Accordingly, the minister stated that it has been planned to resume the surgeries at the Eye Hospital as usual from tomorrow.