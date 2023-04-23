Hartal campaign planned in Northern, Eastern provinces this week

April 23, 2023   01:07 pm

A Hartal movement is planned to be held in Northern and Eastern provinces on April 25.

MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam states that this Hartal movement is organized by Tamil National Alliance (TNA), together with other political parties in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

He also pointed out that the purpose of organizing this campaign is to demand solutions to several issues faced by the Tamil people, including the Anti-terrorism Bill.

