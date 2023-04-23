One killed, another injured in a stabbing over personal dispute

April 23, 2023   02:05 pm

A man has died while another sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by a relative early this morning (April 23) in Galwala Road area in Mirihana.

The two men were rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, however, one of them succumbed to injuries afterward.

The 53-year-old who was injured in the attack was subsequently transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment. He is reportedly a resident of Boraluwaya in Deniyaya.

The deceased was identified as a 34-year-old named Sajith Madusanka who was living in Galwala Road in Mirihana.

The perpetrator, a resident of the deceased’s neighbourhood, fled the area following the stabbing.

An escalated personal dispute is said to have been the motive behind the knife attack.

The Mirihana Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspect. 

