FUTA to arrive at final decision on A/L paper marking

April 23, 2023   03:43 pm

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) has decided to hold an executive committee meeting to discuss future actions to be taken with regard to the answer sheet evaluation activities of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

However, the media spokesperson of the association, Senior Prof. Charudaththe Illangasinghe stated that the authorities have not yet taken steps to provide definite solutions to their issues.

He further mentioned that a final decision regarding the matter will be arrived at during the executive committee meeting which is scheduled to be held on April 25.

Prof. Illangasinghe also claimed that it is possible to complete the paper marking activities within two weeks if proper solutions are given for their issues. 

