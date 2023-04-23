MPs representing govt to meet President tomorrow

A meeting of the MPs representing the ruling party will be held under the chairmanship of President Ranil Wickremesinghe tomorrow evening (April 24), at the Presidential Secretariat, the political sources said.

There, it will be discussed how to proceed in the coming parliamentary week, a senior minister of the ruling party mentioned.

The parliamentary sessions after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivities will be held from April 25 - 28.

The discussion will also draw attention to the parliamentary debate on the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), according to sources.

On April 20, the political party leaders decided on a three-day parliamentary debate for the Resolution for the Implementation of the Arrangement under the EFF of the IMF for Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the parliamentary representatives of Samagi Jana Balawegaya will also be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.