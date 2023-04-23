Sumanthiran to submit Bill to amend Provincial Council Elections Act to Parliament

Sumanthiran to submit Bill to amend Provincial Council Elections Act to Parliament

April 23, 2023   06:14 pm

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran has decided to submit the bill for amending the Provincial Council Elections Act to Parliament next Tuesday (April 25).
 
The relevant bill will reportedly be submitted to the parliament as a private member’s bill.
 
On October 11, 2019, the bill to amend the Provincial Council Elections Act has been gazetted as a private member’s proposal.
 
Accordingly, the first reading of the relevant bill is scheduled to be carried out on the 25th, said MP Sumanthiran.
 
If the bill is passed by the parliament, there is a possibility of holding the provincial council election under the previous voting system.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

AG to challenge acquittal of five accused of smuggling massive heroin haul

AG to challenge acquittal of five accused of smuggling massive heroin haul

Tharindi Pabasara Foreign envoys, tourists participate in Wasath Siriya 2023 Sinhala & Tamil New Year festival

Tharindi Pabasara Foreign envoys, tourists participate in Wasath Siriya 2023 Sinhala & Tamil New Year festival

Three teens accused in murder given special treatment?

Three teens accused in murder given special treatment?

Main suspect in brutal murder of five individuals in Delft arrested

Main suspect in brutal murder of five individuals in Delft arrested

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00