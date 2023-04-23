Sumanthiran to submit Bill to amend Provincial Council Elections Act to Parliament

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran has decided to submit the bill for amending the Provincial Council Elections Act to Parliament next Tuesday (April 25).



The relevant bill will reportedly be submitted to the parliament as a private member’s bill.



On October 11, 2019, the bill to amend the Provincial Council Elections Act has been gazetted as a private member’s proposal.



Accordingly, the first reading of the relevant bill is scheduled to be carried out on the 25th, said MP Sumanthiran.



If the bill is passed by the parliament, there is a possibility of holding the provincial council election under the previous voting system.