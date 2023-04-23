Cop remanded over forging signature of Sagala Ratnayake

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has ordered a police inspector who forged the signature and official seal of the Chief of Staff of the President, Sagala Ratnayaka, to be remanded in custody until May 04.

“Ada Derana” reporter stated that the 55-year-old police inspector attached to the Polonnaruwa Police was arrested during an investigation based on a complaint received by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The suspected police officer has reportedly sent a letter to the Senior DIG in charge of the North Central Province under the guise of Sagala Ratnayake, instructing the SDIG to transfer 14 police officers to different police stations.

The North Central Province Senior DIG, who was suspicious of the relevant letter, has inquired the President’s Secretariat about its authenticity, which confirmed that no such letter was forwarded by Mr. Ratnayake.

Later, the CID launched an investigation regarding the matter after he notified the Inspector General of Police to initiate an investigation into the letter in question.

During preliminary investigations, the CID also found a letter sent by the suspect to the DIG in charge of the North Central Province.