Govt turned Sri Lanka into land of auctions  Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa alleges that, although the loss-making state institutions need to be reformed, the government is planning to sell off the profit-making state institutions as well.

Making a special statement regarding the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the Opposition Leader claimed that the government failed to secure the best IMF agreement for the country and its people, by reaching out for the global lender at the last moment.

“It is very much clear that loss-making state institutions should be reformed. A bankrupted country cannot maintain the unprofitable state institutions”, he said.

Premadasa further stressed that as a result of the weak policies of the government, plans are afoot to sell off the state institutions to deceitful capitalists for dirt cheap.

“The country has become a ‘land of auctions’ for capitalists across the world”, he alleged.

Sajith Premadasa also claimed that the government should act to create a suitable model for the country by following the models such as Temasek in Singapore and Kazanah in Malaysia, in order to convert the loss-making state institutions into profit-making institutions and the profit-making ones to make more profit.