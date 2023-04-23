Govt turned Sri Lanka into land of auctions  Sajith

Govt turned Sri Lanka into land of auctions  Sajith

April 23, 2023   10:21 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa alleges that, although the loss-making state institutions need to be reformed, the government is planning to sell off the profit-making state institutions as well.

Making a special statement regarding the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the Opposition Leader claimed that the government failed to secure the best IMF agreement for the country and its people, by reaching out for the global lender at the last moment.

 “It is very much clear that loss-making state institutions should be reformed. A bankrupted country cannot maintain the unprofitable state institutions”, he said.

Premadasa further stressed that as a result of the weak policies of the government, plans are afoot to sell off the state institutions to deceitful capitalists for dirt cheap.

“The country has become a ‘land of auctions’ for capitalists across the world”, he alleged.

Sajith Premadasa also claimed that the government should act to create a suitable model for the country by following the models such as Temasek in Singapore and Kazanah in Malaysia, in order to convert the loss-making state institutions into profit-making institutions and the profit-making ones to make more profit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

Sajith slams govt for turning Sri Lanka into a 'land of auctions'

Sajith slams govt for turning Sri Lanka into a 'land of auctions'

'For 8 years I thought Sri Lankans are all talk, no action' - Korean dignitary

'For 8 years I thought Sri Lankans are all talk, no action' - Korean dignitary

Sri Lanka will be made an air, sea hub in the region - President Ranil

Sri Lanka will be made an air, sea hub in the region - President Ranil

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm