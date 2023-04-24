Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

April 24, 2023   07:34 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night, says the Met. Department. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province and in Galle, Matara, Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.  Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea area around the island during the night.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

