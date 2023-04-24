Magnitude 7.1 quake hits remote Pacific, no tsunami threat

Magnitude 7.1 quake hits remote Pacific, no tsunami threat

April 24, 2023   09:23 am

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday, April 24, 2023, but did not appear to generate a tsunami.

The quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island at a depth of 49 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific. A localised potential for a tsunami passed without any confirmed impact.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect New Zealand but gave its standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake.

The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited except for Raoul Island where New Zealand scientists sometimes stay over to carry out meteorological observations or weed control work.

The islands are the site of frequent large earthquakes. They were geologically formed from a ridge that rose from the ongoing collision between the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates.

Source - The Associated Press
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

Sajith slams govt for turning Sri Lanka into a 'land of auctions'

Sajith slams govt for turning Sri Lanka into a 'land of auctions'