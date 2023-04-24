Former AG Dappula de Livera summoned to TID once again

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera has been once again issued a summons to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) today (April 24).

He was initially informed to make an appearance at the TID on April 19 to record a statement pertaining to his controversial comment on a massive conspiracy behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

However, the former Attorney General’s lawyer appeared before the TID on that day and submitted a seven-page legal objection on his behalf.

De Livera was then asked to report to the TID on April 21, but he failed to comply with the summons.

It has been decided to notify the court if the former Attorney General once again fails to appear before the TID today.