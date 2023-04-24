Surgeries at National Eye Hospital to resume today

The surgeries at National Eye Hospital will be resumed as usual from today (April 24).

The Ministry of Health had taken steps to suspend surgeries at National Eye Hospital recently, due to a case of complications observed in several patients after surgery at the hospital.

The use of ‘Prednisolone’, an eye drop imported from India, was found to have caused the complications.

Media Committee member of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Prasad Colombage stated that thereby, the use of ‘Prednisolone’ was withdrawn with immediate effect, as per a directive issued by the Ministry of Health and that the surgeries will be resumed from today, as usual.

“Surgery had to be stopped at the National Eye Hospital in the last few days due to the entry of germs. After sterilizing the germ, surgeries will be resumed back today.”

“Necessary measures have been taken to completely remove the relevant type of medicine [that caused complications] and to use another medicine instead of it, so that the surgery can be performed very safely”, he added.

Dr. Colombage further mentioned that it is now possible to provide the necessary services from the National Eye Hospital to the people.