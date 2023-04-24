Major political parties in decisive discussions today

Major political parties in decisive discussions today

April 24, 2023   09:56 am

A meeting of the MPs representing the ruling party will be held under the chairmanship of President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (April 24), at the Presidential Secretariat, MP Jagath Kumara said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the parliamentary representatives of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will also be held today under the chairmanship of the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

A discussion on the reintegration of defectors of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) back into the party will also be held under the patronage of the senior members of the SLFP today.

The discussion will reportedly be chaired by the Chairman of the SLFP, Maithripala Sirisena and members of the party’s disciplinary board will also take part in it.

The discussion will be held to bring back the people who have joined the ruling party after obtaining various positions in the government, whereas previous discussions regarding the matter had failed.

