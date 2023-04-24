Former AG Dappula de Livera files petition against summons to appear before TID

April 24, 2023   11:13 am

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera has filed a petition before the Court of Appeals with regard to the summons issued on him to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for obtaining a statement from him.

He has filed this petition through his attorneys.

De Livera was once again issued a summons to appear before the TID today (April 24), following his failure to comply with the earlier summons issued on him to appear before the TID on April 19 and also April 21. 

However, the former Attorney General’s lawyer appeared before the TID on April 19 and submitted a seven-page legal objection on his behalf.

Nevertheless, it has been decided to notify the court if the former Attorney General once again fails to appear before the TID today.

