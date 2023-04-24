Suspect arrested over stabbing person to death in Mirihana

Police have arrested the suspect who had fled after stabbing a person to death yesterday (April 23) in Galwala Road area in Mirihana.

Officers of the Mirihana Divisional Crimes Unit have apprehended the 54-year-old yesterday in Mattegoda Road in Mirihana.

The arrested suspect, Wasana Wipula Perera, is a resident of the Galwala Road area in Mirihana, the police said.

A person has died while another sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by a relative early last morning in the Galwala Road area in Mirihana.

The two men were rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, however, one of them succumbed to injuries shortly afterwards.

The 53-year-old who was injured in the attack was subsequently transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment. He is reportedly a resident of Boraluwaya in Deniyaya.

The deceased was identified as a 34-year-old named Sajith Madusanka who was also living in Galwala Road in Mirihana.

The suspect, who is a resident of the deceased’s neighbourhood, had fled the area following the stabbing incident.

An escalated personal dispute is said to have been the motive behind the knife attack, according to police.