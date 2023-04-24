Interim order issued preventing TID from arresting, recording statements from former AG

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order preventing the arrest or recording of statements from former Attorney General Dappula de Livera by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), Ada Derana reporter said.

Earlier today (April 24), De Livera had filed a petition before the Court of Appeals with regard to the summons issued on him to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for obtaining a statement from him.

He has filed this petition through his attorneys.