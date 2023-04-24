GotaGoGama attack: Stay order prevents SDIG Deshabandu being named a suspect

GotaGoGama attack: Stay order prevents SDIG Deshabandu being named a suspect

April 24, 2023   02:17 pm

The Court of Appeal has issued a stay order preventing the implementation of the letter sent by the Attorney General (AG) to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to name Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect in the case pertaining to the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order has been issued by the Appellate Court bench comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal, Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar while allowing the hearing of a petition filed by  SDIG Tennakoon.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.24

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended