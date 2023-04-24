GotaGoGama attack: Stay order prevents SDIG Deshabandu being named a suspect

The Court of Appeal has issued a stay order preventing the implementation of the letter sent by the Attorney General (AG) to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to name Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect in the case pertaining to the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order has been issued by the Appellate Court bench comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal, Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar while allowing the hearing of a petition filed by SDIG Tennakoon.