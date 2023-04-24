Opposition to form new alliance led by Sajith Premadasa?

April 24, 2023   04:05 pm

Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella says that all political parties of the opposition expressed their agreement to form a new alliance under the leadership of Sajith Premadasa, during a discussion held today (April 24).

Speaking to the media following the relevant discussion held in the parliamentary premises, MP Kiriella stated that all the political party leaders in the opposition took part in today’s discussion.

“It was agreed during the discussion to organize a programme to oppose the upcoming repressive bills.”

“Today we discussed forming a joint opposition alliance under the leadership of Mr. Sajith Premadasa. All the political party leaders in the opposition expressed their hundred percent agreement for that purpose…There are also some people who defected from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)”, he claimed.

“The people who voted for us have not given a mandate to the current government. That is why we are in the opposition”, Kiriella claimed.

“This alliance will last until the next presidential election”, he added.

