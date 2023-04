A sudden power outage has been reported in several areas within Colombo City and suburbs.

Accordingly, the power supply has been disrupted in the Colombo 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12 areas and suburbs.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) revealed that the power supply to these areas was disrupted as a result of a sudden breakdown of the 132 KV substation at Kolonnawa.