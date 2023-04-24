Edu Ministry issues special notice on enrolling students to intermediate classes in schools

April 24, 2023   06:00 pm

The Ministry of Education announces that the applicants who wish to enroll students in classes from Grade 02 to Grade 11 in government schools should send the respective applications to the schools through registered post.

Issuing a statement, the ministry also points out that this is not applicable for enrolling students into Grade 06 of the schools.

The schools will take necessary steps to select students for the available vacancies as per the circulars issued by the Ministry of Education, the statement added.

Thereby, the ministry also notifies that it will not issue any letters for the admission of students to intermediate classes in schools hereafter.

