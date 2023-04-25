Cabinet nod to limit construction of over four storied-buildings in Nuwara Eliya

April 25, 2023   09:48 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved limiting the construction of buildings of over four stories in the Nuwara Eliya district from May 01, 2023.

The decision has been arrived at while granting approval to a proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to introduce regulations under the provisions of the Urban Development Authority Act (UDA).

President Wickremesinghe recently raised concerns regarding the matter that the allure of Nuwara Eliya city is gradually being decreased as a result of the informal development that is being carried out in the area and it has had a great impact on the tourism industry.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the relevant proposal since there is a need to prepare a detailed tourism development plan in order to create a necessary environment for the growth of the tourism industry in the area.

