FUTA to reach final decision on A/L paper-marking today

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) says that it will hold a special discussion in order to arrive at a final decision this evening (April 25) with regard to the answer sheet evaluation activities of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

The media spokesperson of the association, Senior Prof. Charudaththe Illangasinghe stated that the government should intervene to provide an immediate solution regarding their issue.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin stresses that it is problematic that the government has taken steps to evaluate answer sheets of certain subjects with no participation of university lecturers.

However, MP Jagath Kumara mentioned that during yesterday’s ruling party meeting, special attention was drawn to the matter.