Customs seize 12kg Kush cannabis sent from Canada

The officers of Sri Lanka Customs have recovered 12 kilograms of Kush cannabis during the inspection of two wooden boxes containing certain goods sent by a person residing in Canada to an individual in Jaffna.

The cannabis have been found packed in 24 parcels.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Customs has arrested the Wharf Clerk authorized by the owner of the goods to release these goods from customs.

The haul of drugs has been estimated to be worth around Rs. 84 million in street value.