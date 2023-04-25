SLBFE Act to be amended

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval for the amendment of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Act.

Accordingly, the legislative draftsman has been instructed to prepare an Amendment Bill so as to make the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Act No. 21 of 1985 more adaptable and relatable to the current requirements.

This was confirmed by Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena at the Cabinet briefing held in Colombo this morning (25 April).