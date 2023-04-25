Minister assures O/L exam will be held as scheduled

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has assured that the 2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will commence on 29 May as scheduled.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (25 April), the Minister stated that all necessary preparations have been made to hold the exam on 29 May, with the session anticipated to end in 10 days.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, Premajayantha revealed that the marking of answer sheets for 10 subjects from the A/L exam commenced yesterday (24 April).

“In one way, I am thankful to FUTA. They were in constant communication with me, and I replied to the letter they sent me the day before yesterday. I believe that they have looked at my response positively and have resolved the relevant issue by today, because the chiefs of 10 subject papers began the paper-marking process yesterday”, he said.

He further assured that students will be notified well in advance of the timetable for this year’s A/L examination.