Minister assures O/L exam will be held as scheduled

Minister assures O/L exam will be held as scheduled

April 25, 2023   12:17 pm

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has assured that the 2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will commence on 29 May as scheduled. 

Speaking in Parliament this morning (25 April), the Minister stated that all necessary preparations have been made to hold the exam on 29 May, with the session anticipated to end in 10 days. 

Meanwhile, commenting on the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, Premajayantha revealed that the marking of answer sheets for 10 subjects from the A/L exam commenced yesterday (24 April). 

“In one way, I am thankful to FUTA. They were in constant communication with me, and I replied to the letter they sent me the day before yesterday. I believe that they have looked at my response positively and have resolved the relevant issue by today, because the chiefs of 10 subject papers began the paper-marking process yesterday”, he said. 

He further assured that students will be notified well in advance of the timetable for this year’s A/L examination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sudden power outage in several areas of Colombo (English)

Sudden power outage in several areas of Colombo (English)

Rs. 316 bn tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023 - IRD (English)

Rs. 316 bn tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023 - IRD (English)

Minor tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota (English)

Minor tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera files petition against summons to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera files petition against summons to appear before TID (English)

Minor earth tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota and felt in several areas

Minor earth tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota and felt in several areas

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.04.24

Surgeries at National Eye Hospital resume after being suspended due to Indian eye drop

Surgeries at National Eye Hospital resume after being suspended due to Indian eye drop