International tenders to be called to sell unused machine parts and irons of Railway Dept.

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene says that the ministry expects to call for international tenders in order to sell the unused old machine parts and irons of the Department of Railways.

Speaking in the parliament today (April 25), the Minister pointed out only a few local companies have shared these old iron parts at a very low price so far, and therefore, this new system will be followed in the future to stop that system.

Furthermore, he stated that the statements made by certain parties regarding the imported railway carriages are not true and that they will investigate the accuracy and submit a report to the Parliament regarding the matter in the near future.

The Minister also emphasized that the General Manager of Railways has been directed to prepare the report in that regard.