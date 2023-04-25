Increased fuel quotas to remain unchanged

Increased fuel quotas to remain unchanged

April 25, 2023   01:26 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has confirmed that fuel quotas which were increased in view of the festive season will remain unchanged until further notice.

Fuel quotas were revised on 04 April in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, with the quota for three-wheelers being increased from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycles from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

Although it was initially planned to amend the fuel quotas to their original amounts under the existing QR code system on 18 April, the Ministry has decided to maintain the increased quota.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sudden power outage in several areas of Colombo (English)

Sudden power outage in several areas of Colombo (English)

Rs. 316 bn tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023 - IRD (English)

Rs. 316 bn tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023 - IRD (English)

Minor tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota (English)

Minor tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera files petition against summons to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera files petition against summons to appear before TID (English)

Minor earth tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota and felt in several areas

Minor earth tremor reported off the coast of Hambantota and felt in several areas

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.04.24

Surgeries at National Eye Hospital resume after being suspended due to Indian eye drop

Surgeries at National Eye Hospital resume after being suspended due to Indian eye drop