Increased fuel quotas to remain unchanged

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has confirmed that fuel quotas which were increased in view of the festive season will remain unchanged until further notice.

Fuel quotas were revised on 04 April in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, with the quota for three-wheelers being increased from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycles from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

Although it was initially planned to amend the fuel quotas to their original amounts under the existing QR code system on 18 April, the Ministry has decided to maintain the increased quota.