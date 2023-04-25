Dullas proposes not to hold O/L exam this year

April 25, 2023   02:05 pm

MP Dullas Alahapperuma has proposed that the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination not be held this year, in view of the inconvenience caused to students.

Speaking during this morning’s (25 April) Parliamentary session, the MP put forth a proposal that the O/L exam not be held this year, and instead, that the respective students be awarded a certificate by the Department of Examinations deeming them eligible to commence the Advanced Level syllabus.

“I request that you consider this proposal at a time where nearly 600,000 students are unable to move beyond the O/L stage. Why can’t we not hold the O/L exam this year, and issue them certificates from the Department of Examinations stating that they satisfy all the requirements to commence the A/L syllabus? I don’t think this will bring any injustice to the students, as you cannot even apply for jobs with O/L results”, the MP explained.

Further emphasising his point, Alahapperuma noted that while not causing any injustice to the students, this would also allow for the A/L and O/L exams to be held in August and December, respectively, as they used to take place.

In an attempt to support his argument, the MP brought up an incident in which, during the COVID pandemic in Sri Lanka, a similar decision was taken pertaining to the London O/L examinations, which greatly benefitted the students.

In response to the MP’s proposal, however, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha highlighted the impracticality of it, explaining that the testing and evaluation process followed in the London syllabus is widely different to that followed in the local syllabus.

“They continuously evaluate students in the classroom, and these results are put towards the final mark given to students. We still follow an exam-centric syllabus, which is why we are trying to change this system and the testing and evaluation methods we use to those parallel to international standards. This is not as easy as we think”, the Minister emphasised.

