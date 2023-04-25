FUTA to decide on A/L paper-marking after talks with President
April 25, 2023 05:58 pm
The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) has decided to make a final decision pertaining to the marking of the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level examination answer sheets following a discussion with the President.
This decision was made by the university lecturers at a special discussion held this evening (25 April) by FUTA, in order to arrive at a final decision on engaging in the A/L answer script evaluation process.