Court imposes Rs. 1.9 million in total fines for cases filed by CAA

The court has imposed fines totalling Rs. 1.9 million in relation to several cases filed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The authority mentioned that a fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed on a supermarket which sold eggs at higher rates and a total of Rs. 1.3 million in fines for 09 different traders in Maradana, Kirulapone and Angoda areas.

Meanwhile, the court has also ordered to destroy a stock of milk powder worth over Rs. 2.2 million which was found to be expired during a raid conducted in Colombo.

Furthermore, it has also been ordered to destroy a stock of imported chocolates and biscuits worth around Rs. 200,000 in which the details of the importer were not mentioned.