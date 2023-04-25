Court imposes Rs. 1.9 million in total fines for cases filed by CAA

Court imposes Rs. 1.9 million in total fines for cases filed by CAA

April 25, 2023   07:23 pm

The court has imposed fines totalling Rs. 1.9 million in relation to several cases filed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The authority mentioned that a fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed on a supermarket which sold eggs at higher rates and a total of Rs. 1.3 million in fines for 09 different traders in Maradana, Kirulapone and Angoda areas.

Meanwhile, the court has also ordered to destroy a stock of milk powder worth over Rs. 2.2 million which was found to be expired during a raid conducted in Colombo.

Furthermore, it has also been ordered to destroy a stock of imported chocolates and biscuits worth around Rs. 200,000 in which the details of the importer were not mentioned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Public Security Minister hands over PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks to Catholic Church

Public Security Minister hands over PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks to Catholic Church

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.25

Harthals staged in North and Eastern provinces against proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill

Harthals staged in North and Eastern provinces against proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill

Heatwave continues across Sri Lanka, public urged to stay hydrated

Heatwave continues across Sri Lanka, public urged to stay hydrated

Rs. 316 billion in tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023  IRD

Rs. 316 billion in tax revenue collected in first quarter of 2023  IRD

Cabinet approval to limit construction of over four-storied buildings in Nuwara Eliya

Cabinet approval to limit construction of over four-storied buildings in Nuwara Eliya