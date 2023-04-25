Indian tourists able to use INR for local transactions  CBSL Governor

April 25, 2023   08:32 pm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has stated that Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka can now use the Indian Rupee (INR) for local transactions. 

Delivering the keynote address at the webinar organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Dr. Weerasinghe reiterated that making the INR a designated currency by the CBSL not only enables for trade settlement between the two nations, but also allows for Indian tourists visiting the island to use INR for transactions. 

Dr. Weerasinghe also expressed his support for the digital payment interfaces linking the two countries. 

Meanwhile, delivering a special address during the webinar titled “Economic Scenario of Sri Lanka: Current Status and Way Ahead”, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay highlighted the areas of prospective economic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. 

He focused extensively on the sectors of connectivity, Information Technology (IT), tourism and renewable energy. 

CBSL Governor Dr. Weerasinghe’s remarks come one day after Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena launched a Special Cover commemorating the Sita Temple, commonly known a ‘Seetha Eliya’ in Central Sri Lanka. 

The Temple is believed to mark the place of Ashok Vatika in the epic Ramayana and is a great hit with Indian tourists, as part of Ramayana circle which the Sri Lankan Government is seeking to promote. 

Tourists from India traditionally constitute the largest segment of international tourists coming to Sri Lanka.

