Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

April 26, 2023   06:50 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00pm today.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Showers may occur in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea area around the island during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to easterly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

