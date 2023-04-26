Thirteen Sri Lankans safely evacuated from Sudan

April 26, 2023   10:39 am

The first group of Sri Lankans living in Sudan, where violence erupted earlier this month, has been successfully evacuated, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry says.

Accordingly, a total of 13 out of the 41 Sri Lankans in Sudan have been received by Sri Lanka’s Acting Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, upon their arrival.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Minister Sabry said the remaining Sri Lankans stranded in Sudan would be safely evacuated with the help of India or Saudi Arabia.

