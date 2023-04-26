Debt restructuring talks with India, Paris Club on one platform and China separately  President

Sri Lanka is scheduled to hold debt restructuring talks with the Paris Club, India and China before the discussion with private creditors, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (26 April), the Head of State announced that debt restructuring talks will be held with both the Paris Club and India in one platform, while discussions with China in this regard will be held separately prior to any discussions with private creditors.

Meanwhile, speaking on Sri Lanka’s economic and political crises, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the island nation’s recovery thus far, stating that nearly eight months after the unrest in July 2022, Sri Lanka has now made a comeback.

Thus, he urged the whole country to join in the efforts to resurrect the country.