Sri Lanka has tested 04 more individuals positive for Covid-19 yesterday (April 25).



The Department of Government Information (DGI) confirmed this in a press release issued today (April 26).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country, since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019, to 672,143.

Out of this total, more than 655,000 recovered, while over 16,800 succumbed to the virus infection.