Revised indictments served against Rajitha Senaratne

April 26, 2023   01:31 pm

The revised indictments on former Minister of Fisheries Rajitha Senaratne and two others were served before the Colombo High Court today (April 26), for causing losses to the state when leasing out Modara Fisheries Harbour in 2014.

The case was called before the Colombo High Court judge Navaratne Marasinghe this morning.

There, the Bribery Commission handed over the revised indictments against the defendants before the open court.

Later, the attorneys representing the defendants mentioned that the Bribery Commission has not provided all the documents that should be handed over to them.

Accordingly, the judge granted additional time for the defence attorneys to check and report back on the matter and also ordered the case to be called for the pre-trial conference on June 16.

The other two defendants in the case are the former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC) Upali Liyanage and its former Managing Director Neil Ravindra Munasinghe.

They are accused of causing losses to the government by persuading the Director Board of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation to lease the Modara Fisheries Harbour to a private company for a meagre amount between the period from August 01 and November 01, 2014.

