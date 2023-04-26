SDIGs deem transfers malicious and arbitrary

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) of the Southern Province Ajith Rohana has stated that he would not abide by the recent transfer order made by the Ministry of Public Security, as he is not bound to do so.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry’s Secretary, SDIG Ajith Rohana highlighted that the relevant order was neither issued by the National Police Commission, nor with their approval, thereby making it both illegal and unconstitutional.

He further quoted Section 56 of the Police Ordinance and the verdict delivered in the State’s case against Wijesuriya in 1974, supporting his argument, and accused Public Security Minister Tiran Alles of having an ulterior motive behind such a ‘malicious, arbitrary and unreasonable’ decision.

“The minister does all these malicious acts to harass us and to protect one SDIG”, the SDIG Ajith Rohana alleged.

Thus, the senior Police official noted that he is not bound to implement the order issued by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, SDIG Priyantha Weerasooriya also wrote to the Chairman of the National Police Commission, Chandra Fernando, requesting action against the ‘malicious, unreasonable and unjustifiable’ transfer.

In his letter, the SDIG explained that he had been transferred with no proper reasoning and claimed that such ad-hoc transfers had occurred on several prior occasions, thereby creating frustration amongst the victimised officers.

“This practice will badly affect the image of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, and solemnity of office of this rank, and also undervalued among the subordinate as well”, SDIG Weerasooriya said.

Thus, he called on the Police Commission to look into the matter and take the required action to disapprove of such transfer orders issued by the Ministry.

Seven SDIGs including Lalith Pathinayake, Ajith Rohana, S.C. Medawatte and W. K. Jayalath were transferred with immediate effect yesterday (25 April), due to service requirements.

Attached below are the relevant letters: