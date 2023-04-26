Sinopec to sign agreements with Sri Lanka in May for retail fuel sales

April 26, 2023   02:24 pm

A team of officials from Sinopec visited Sri Lanka in order to finalise the agreements and commencement of operations for retail fuel sales, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Accordingly, the timeline, conditions of the relevant agreement and other concerns were discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry’s premises yesterday (25 April) between the team of officials and technical experts from the Chines energy giant and Minister Wijesekera.

It was decided that the agreements would be signed in mid-May, and that operation would commence 45 days thereon.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister revealed that officials from the Ministry, Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the Board of Investments (BOI), Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) were also present at the meeting.

