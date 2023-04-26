Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

April 26, 2023   03:42 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in parts of the island in the evening or at night.

Thereby, several areas in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces and in Mannar, Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts are likely to experience thundershowers accompanied by lightning.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 75mm are expected in some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is, thereby, advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

