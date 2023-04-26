U.S Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has expressed her disappointment over recent allegations levelled against the United States by a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament in his latest publication.

Taking to Twitter, Chung deemed the allegations ‘baseless’ and accused the MP of spreading “outright lies in a book that should be labelled ‘fiction’”.

“For 75 years, the US and SL have shared commitments to democracy, sovereignty and prosperity – a partnership and future we continue to build together”, she said, vehemently denying all allegations supposedly made by the MP.

Ambassador Chung’s tweet is likely in reference to the book recently launched by National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader MP Wimal Weerawasana titled “Nine: The Hidden Story”, in which he directed various allegations towards the United States with regard to certain controversies surrounding the Rajapaksa regime, and the public unrest which occurred in 2022.