JICA to provide Rs 1.3 bn in project support for management of clinical waste in Sri Lanka

April 26, 2023   06:51 pm

The signing of Exchange Notes pertaining to the provision of a project support of Japanese Yen five hundred and three million (Approximately LKR 1.3 bn) through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to strengthen infectious waste management in government hospitals in Sri Lanka has been carried out today (April 26).

The Project aims to strengthen infectious waste management by installing medical waste incinerators in selected public hospitals, thereby contributing to the reduction of health hazards. In order to achieve the above purpose, it has been selected 15 hospitals to install incinerators covering all the provinces in Sri Lanka.

A total of 15 incinerators will be provided in two capacities with LP Gas burners, automatic temperature control systems and compliance with the environment standards under the project and also the necessary technical guidance to the Ministry of Health as a soft component of the project for Training of Trainers (TOT) to maintain the system after the installation of equipment under the Project.

Accordingly, the relevant Exchange Notes related to the grant has been signed by K.M Mahinda Siriwardana, the Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies on behalf of the government of Sri Lanka and His Excellency MIZUKOSHI Hideaki, the Ambassador of Government of Japan to Sri Lanka, while the Grant Agreement was signed by K.M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies and YAMADA Tetsuya, Chief Representative, JICA Sri Lanka Office  on April 26, 2023 at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

