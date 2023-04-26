Wanted suspect arrested during interrogations into Kudu Salindu arrested

Wanted suspect arrested during interrogations into Kudu Salindu arrested

April 26, 2023   08:36 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a suspect wanted by police for several crimes, based on some information revealed during interrogations into the notorious drug peddler “Kudu Salindu”, who is currently detained under the custody of CID.

The arrested suspect is said to be one of the perpetrators who tried to shoot an ambulance driver in front of the Kethumathi Women’s Hospital in Panadura.

It was uncovered that the shooting had been carried out on the directives of “Kudu Salindu”, the police said.

The investigation officers have found two 9mm-type firearms, which are suspected to have been used in the shooting.

The 21-year-old suspect named Amila Sudheera Fernando was identified as a resident of the Uyankele area of Panadura.

He is currently being interrogated under a 72-hour detention order, while the CID is conducting further investigations to dig up information about any other crimes committed by him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President Ranil invites all to join the efforts to resurrect Sri Lanka economy

President Ranil invites all to join the efforts to resurrect Sri Lanka economy

Sri Lanka more prone to earthquakes due to emerging tectonic plate boundary?

Sri Lanka more prone to earthquakes due to emerging tectonic plate boundary?

Malicious and unreasonable: Senior DIGs refuse to comply with transfers

Malicious and unreasonable: Senior DIGs refuse to comply with transfers

Seven-year-old dies due to prescribed medicine overdose

Seven-year-old dies due to prescribed medicine overdose

Harthals staged in North and Eastern provinces against proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Harthals staged in North and Eastern provinces against proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Schaffter murder: DNA samples to be obtained from Brian Thomas (English)

Schaffter murder: DNA samples to be obtained from Brian Thomas (English)

Cabinet nod to limit construction of over four storied-buildings in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cabinet nod to limit construction of over four storied-buildings in Nuwara Eliya (English)