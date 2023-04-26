Wanted suspect arrested during interrogations into Kudu Salindu arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a suspect wanted by police for several crimes, based on some information revealed during interrogations into the notorious drug peddler “Kudu Salindu”, who is currently detained under the custody of CID.

The arrested suspect is said to be one of the perpetrators who tried to shoot an ambulance driver in front of the Kethumathi Women’s Hospital in Panadura.

It was uncovered that the shooting had been carried out on the directives of “Kudu Salindu”, the police said.

The investigation officers have found two 9mm-type firearms, which are suspected to have been used in the shooting.

The 21-year-old suspect named Amila Sudheera Fernando was identified as a resident of the Uyankele area of Panadura.

He is currently being interrogated under a 72-hour detention order, while the CID is conducting further investigations to dig up information about any other crimes committed by him.