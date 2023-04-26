Sri Lanka pushes debt restructuring presentation to mid-May

Sri Lanka pushes debt restructuring presentation to mid-May

April 26, 2023   09:22 pm

Sri Lanka pushed back the release of its debt restructuring plan to investors to the middle of May from this month.

The government will present a comprehensive plan for treating foreign as well as local debt, PKG Harischandra, director of economic research at the central bank, said late on Tuesday (April 25), without explaining the delay.

Foreign creditors want to include local debt in the restructuring, which some Sri Lankan banks oppose, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told lawmakers on Wednesday during a debate on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. The government seeks to avoid talks that include pre-conditions, he said.

The setback underscores the difficulty Sri Lanka faces in balancing the demands of its bondholders, raising the risks surrounding the IMF’s US$3 billion loan programme. Overseas investors are demanding that domestic bond holders share billions of US dollars of losses, but the government’s proposal for a voluntary restructuring of its rupee-denominated bonds is finding few takers from banks worried about a hit to their capital.

“The delay is not entirely unexpected as discussions have just started with the external creditors on debt restructuring,” said Saurav Anand, economist at Standard Chartered in Mumbai. “Our base case is that the restructuring negotiations prolong and extend till December against the government target of completing the same by September.”

Sri Lanka will hold debt restructuring talks with Paris Club members together with India, while discussing with China separately, Wickremesinghe said. The government is also reviewing banks’ asset quality to determine their capacity to absorb any losses from the debt restructuring. 

Source - Bloomberg
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President's message to banks not ready for domestic debt restructuring (English)

President's message to banks not ready for domestic debt restructuring (English)

President's message to banks not ready for domestic debt restructuring (English)

Original file related to transfer of 3 elephants from Wildlife Dept's custody misplaced, court told (English)

Original file related to transfer of 3 elephants from Wildlife Dept's custody misplaced, court told (English)

JICA to provide Rs 1.3 bn in project support for management of clinical waste in Sri Lanka (English)

JICA to provide Rs 1.3 bn in project support for management of clinical waste in Sri Lanka (English)

Sinopec to sign agreements with Sri Lanka in May for retail fuel sales (English)

Sinopec to sign agreements with Sri Lanka in May for retail fuel sales (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President Ranil says IMF is Sri Lankas only option; Sajith agrees

President Ranil says IMF is Sri Lankas only option; Sajith agrees

Govt urged to file legal action in Sri Lanka to claim X-Press Pearl compensation

Govt urged to file legal action in Sri Lanka to claim X-Press Pearl compensation

Files on illegal transfer of elephants during ex-President Maithripalas tenure missing?

Files on illegal transfer of elephants during ex-President Maithripalas tenure missing?