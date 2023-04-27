Temporary Saudi mission in Port Sudan facilitating evacuation of Sri Lankans

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry has informed all Sri Lankan citizens living in the Republic of Sudan to approach the temporary diplomatic mission of Saudi Arabia in the city of Port Sudan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to facilitate the Sri Lankan citizens stranded in the violence-hit Sudan taking into account a request made by the Sri Lankan government.

Thereby, all Sri Lankans in Sudan have been informed to visit the Al Rabwa Hotel in Port Sudan or to contact via telephone to get the evacuation process arranged.

Saudi embassy official Aamer Al Shihry can be contacted via 0024999910757, however, given the current situation in Sudan, communicating over the phone is proving extremely difficult.

Sabry says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will issue emergency entry visas at the points of entry for those who are evacuated from Sudan – despite them being government officials or normal citizens – to enable the diplomatic mission to make necessary arrangements to return the evacuees to their respective countries without any hindrances.

On Wednesday (April 26), the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that 13 Sri Lankans stranded in Sudan were safely evacuated, while 12 others are awaiting evacuation in Port Sudan.

The ministry assured that the Sri Lankan government continues to monitor the evolving security situation in Sudan and is closely working with its international partners, including the Government of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to evacuate the stranded Sri Lankans.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo and Sri Lanka’s Honorary Consul in Khartoum are in regular contact with the relevant parties in Khartoum, including the Sudanese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Khartoum, to secure safe evacuation.

For any inquiries, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo can be reached via e-mail (slcairoconsular@gmail.com) and telephone number +201272813000. The Secretary of Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Khartoum, Sayed Abdel can be contacted via telephone +249912394035 for any immediate assistance.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated more than 2,300 people from Sudan thus far. Over 100 Saudi citizens and at least 2,200 people from 67 other countries are among the evacuees.

Violence broke out in Khartoum, Sudan on April 16, following weeks of tensions between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Both groups, which seized power in 2021 in a coup, were once allies, however, tensions were rife over the proposed integration of the RSF into the military.

The rising power struggle for control of Sudan led to fighting in the capital, Khartoum and it spread to other parts of the country sooner than later, killing more than 460 and injuring at least 4,000.

Sudan, located in north-east Africa, is one of the largest countries on the continent, covering 1.9 million square kilometres.