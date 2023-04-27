STC moots selling imported eggs to general consumers

April 27, 2023   09:56 am

The State Trade Corporation (STC) says the imported eggs can be sold to the general public if the Department of Animal Production & Health green-lights the move.

Speaking on the matter, STC chairman Asiri Walisundara said a formal request has already been made from the department.

The Sri Lankan government decided to import eggs from India in a bid to curb the soaring prices in the local market.

However, imported eggs are provided only to the bakeries and restaurants based in the Western Province.

Meanwhile, another stock of eggs from India reached the island last night (April 26).

The STC chairman said the samples obtained from the latest egg consignment would be sent to the Animal Production & Health Department within the course of the day.

However, a consignment of 2 million imported eggs is yet to be cleared from the port as the Animal Production & Health Department has delayed the issuance of reports on samples.

Responding to queries made by Ada Derana on the matter, the department’s director general Dr. Hemali Kothalawala said the relevant report is expected to be issued this evening.

